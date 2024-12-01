Planet Classroom Presents Inspiring New December Releases for Youth by Youth

AI, Friendship, Sustainability, and Music Shine in Planet Classroom's December 2024 Lineup

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom Network is proud to present ten new releases for December 2024, offering a wide range of impactful stories created for and by youth. This diverse collection features inspiring themes such as AI innovation, unexpected friendships, sustainable agriculture, and classical music performance.

Highlighting this release is AI for a Better World: David Benigson: AI for Accurate Business Insights. Hosted by C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, this episode explores how AI, under the leadership of Signal AI's CEO David Benigson, is shaping modern industries through enhanced decision-making, risk management, and misinformation control.

Engaging Stories and Themes

AI for a Better World: David Benigson: AI for Accurate Business Insights dives into the real-world applications of AI in business.

Francis Poulenc, Sextet II. Divertissement: Andantino showcases Bard College Conservatory of Music's lively performance, bringing humor and elegance to Poulenc's classic.

Nico & Nickel follows the heartwarming journey of a young boy and his newfound robot friend in an animated tale of unexpected friendship.

Beyond the Gate explores the haunting spaces between life and death, delivering suspense and psychological depth.

Causa Sui merges psychedelic visuals with dance in a transformative audiovisual experience.

The Dilemma: Extra-Curricular Institutions in China presents a revealing look at China's "cram school" system and the pressures of commercialized education.

Highlights Take 2: AI for a Better World – The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration podcast delves into human-robot collaboration, AI ethics, and skills for an AI-driven future.

Zepbound: Weight Loss Reimagined examines the latest advances in weight-loss science through the breakthrough drug Zepbound.

Makeena - Empowering Healthier and Sustainable Choices for All offers insights into the Makeena app's mission to promote sustainable, healthy living.

Desert Harvest - Cultivating Sustainability highlights hydroponic farming innovations by Pure Harvest Smart Farms, addressing environmental challenges in the UAE.

Call to Action

Join Planet Classroom and experience the powerful voices of youth through December's inspiring lineup. Each film and podcast brings forward unique perspectives on the topics shaping our world today, from AI's transformative potential to the impact of sustainable farming and the enduring power of friendship and music.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, connects musicians, dancers, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and technologists globally to entertain, educate, and engage youth. Supported by contributions from over 30 international cultural organizations, the platform empowers youth to play a significant role in its vision and programming, with 631 films currently streaming.

