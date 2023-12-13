SAASTEPS Announces Focus on Self-Implementation to Enable Businesses to Accelerate Growth

"It's exciting to empower our customers to take their company's growth into their own hands and to watch how successful it can be," said Robin Johnson, Chief Customer Experience Officer. "They can implement on their own timeline and the money they can save is just ridiculous." Post this

This is a major paradigm shift for the industry, but one that the company's leaders feel is necessary and long overdue. "We shouldn't continue to do something just because it's always been done that way – especially if there is a more efficient, significantly cheaper way to do it," Robin Johnson, SAASTEPS' Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Although this option might be new to the industry, the company has been offering it for years and has seen its power first-hand. One of its customers, who leads global revenue operations at a major enterprise company, successfully self-implemented SAASTEPS' entire revenue management suite in a fraction of the time it would have taken with a traditional guided implementation plan. "SAASTEPS CPQ is simply a joy to implement and administer. Any Salesforce admin can do it, no developer needed -- [un]like the reams of developers needed to maintain SFDC CPQ," said the customer.

"It's exciting to empower our customers to take their company's growth into their own hands and to watch how successful it can be," said Johnson. "They can implement on their own timeline and the money they can save is just ridiculous."

Self-implementation is a great option for businesses who are ready to accelerate their growth in 2024. To find out more, schedule a free demo or visit saasteps.com.

