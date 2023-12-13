RevOps disruptor SAASTEPS announces focus on self-implementation to enable businesses to accelerate growth while offering flexibility, control, and cost-savings.
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you've spent any time in the world of enterprise software, you are probably aware that finding the right product for your business is a significant but small part of the process. The larger and often more cumbersome step revolves around implementation. If you look up how to do your own RevOps implementation on Google, you'll find the entire first page of results is full of articles about all the reasons self-implementation is a bad idea. It's true that self-implementation has historically been a recipe for technical debt and a frighteningly steep learning curve, but SAASTEPS' focus on standardized features makes the process much easier while offering customers an unparalleled level of flexibility, control, and cost-savings.
"I've worked in the Salesforce ecosystem for over 20 years, and I've seen the time and money that is poured into implementation," said co-founder Ron Costa. "Our features are based on over 3,000 use cases. All of the functionality is already there – customers pay for just what they need and can easily scale in the future." This modular product model virtually eliminates the need for guided implementation and saves businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars on set up and customization costs that can instead be directed to growth.
This is a major paradigm shift for the industry, but one that the company's leaders feel is necessary and long overdue. "We shouldn't continue to do something just because it's always been done that way – especially if there is a more efficient, significantly cheaper way to do it," Robin Johnson, SAASTEPS' Chief Customer Experience Officer.
Although this option might be new to the industry, the company has been offering it for years and has seen its power first-hand. One of its customers, who leads global revenue operations at a major enterprise company, successfully self-implemented SAASTEPS' entire revenue management suite in a fraction of the time it would have taken with a traditional guided implementation plan. "SAASTEPS CPQ is simply a joy to implement and administer. Any Salesforce admin can do it, no developer needed -- [un]like the reams of developers needed to maintain SFDC CPQ," said the customer.
"It's exciting to empower our customers to take their company's growth into their own hands and to watch how successful it can be," said Johnson. "They can implement on their own timeline and the money they can save is just ridiculous."
Self-implementation is a great option for businesses who are ready to accelerate their growth in 2024. To find out more, schedule a free demo or visit saasteps.com.
