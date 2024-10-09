ScaleFlux accelerates innovation with expanded storage and memory technology portfolio

"ScaleFlux continues to push the boundaries of SSD and memory performance, power efficiency, and data integrity with three new ASIC controllers and key updates, reinforcing its leadership in innovative technology for the data pipeline." — Hao Zhong, CEO, ScaleFlux. Post this

FC5116: The industry's first SSD controller to integrate Caliptra open-source security technology, providing next-gen data center and AI NVMe storage with robust security measures.

FC5104: A versatile controller optimized for enterprise NVMe boot drives, FC5104 is the first controller to offer full power-loss data protection and support for both cost-sensitive (DRAM-less) and performance-sensitive (with DRAM) boot drives.

MC500: The first Type 3, CXL 3.1 controller with ScaleFlux's advanced ECC technology, supporting both DDR4 and DDR5. MC500 was designed in collaboration with key ecosystem partners for memory expansion.

All three of these new controllers will be sampling to customers soon, enabling partners to go into production in 2025 with SSDs and CXL modules based on these chips.

ScaleFlux Introduces New SSD Controller and Drive Solutions

Additionally, ScaleFlux is pleased to announce the production release of the FX5016 SSD controller, its PCIe 5.0 controller with write reduction technology, empowering customers to build high-performance, high-efficiency data center SSDs. For customers seeking the simplicity of buying complete drives with the FX5016, the ScaleFlux CSD5000, which supports Flexible Data Placement (FDP) and complies with OCP standards, has also begun shipping in production to customers in multiple form factors, with sampling for new configurations underway.

ScaleFlux supports the Open Compute Project (OCP) initiatives

As a firm believer in industry collaboration, ScaleFlux has contributed its designs for the CSD5000 E3.S 1T and E1.S form factor drives to the OCP Marketplace. ScaleFlux will also showcase its innovations during the upcoming OCP Global Summit and co-sponsor the Memory Fabric Forum, co-located with the OCP event.

"We're constantly pushing the envelope of innovation and efficiency, not just in technology but in a holistic approach to chip solution development," highlights Zhong. "Our focus on scalability, modularity, differentiated IP and interoperability allows us to quickly deliver advanced storage and memory solutions to data centers, AI infrastructure, and enterprise environments."

About ScaleFlux

In an era where data reigns supreme, ScaleFlux emerges as the vanguard of storage and memory technology, poised to redefine the landscape of the data infrastructure - from cloud to AI, enterprise, and edge computing. With a commitment to innovation, ScaleFlux introduces a revolutionary approach to storage and memory that seamlessly combines hardware and software, designed to unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, security and scalability for data-intensive applications. As the world stands on the brink of a data explosion, ScaleFlux's cutting-edge technology offers a beacon of hope, promising not just to manage the deluge but to transform it into actionable insights and value, heralding a new dawn for businesses and data centers worldwide. For more details, visit https://scaleflux.com/.

