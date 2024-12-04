Skillmatics Named a Winner in Parents Best Toy Awards 2024. Skillmatics Search & Find Flashlight Magic Named Best Rainy-Day Activity for Toddlers According to Experts and Kid Testers.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skillmatics, a global leader in educational games and activities, was named a winner in Parents 2024 Best Toy Awards for Search & Find Flashlight Magic in the Best Toddler Toys category as "Best Rainy-Day Activity for Toddlers." Each year, the editors of Parents test hundreds of toys with real kids to determine their annual Best Toys list. Products are selected based on safety, play value, quality, and ability to promote creativity and learning. Skillmatics' inclusion on this coveted list underscores the brand's ability to meet and exceed these standards.
Kids will be delighted and entertained for hours with Search & Find Flashlight Magic as they explore amazing places – The Wild, A Campsite, Under the Ocean, The City, The Carnival and more – while searching for hidden objects and building their vocabulary. Each mat features a day and night scene on either side. Simply search and find objects during the day, then flip the mat to explore the enchanting night scene using the paper flashlight – it works like magic! The 12 engaging, repeatable activities allow kids to learn key skills such as observation, spatial reasoning, fine motor, reading and comprehension through repetition.
The award-winning educational activity, Search & Find Flashlight Magic, is one of many top-selling write-and-wipe activity mats designed by educators and play experts at Skillmatics. Designed for children as young as two years old, Search & Find encourages cognitive development, improves observation skills, and fosters parent-child bonding through interactive play. Kids will be delighted and entertained for hours as they explore amazing themes – Animals, Princesses, Unicorns, and more – while searching for hidden objects and building their vocabulary.
"We're incredibly honored to have been chosen by Parents magazine for this recognition," says Dhvanil Sheth, founder and CEO of Skillmatics. "At Skillmatics, our mission is to make learning fun and accessible for all ages. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to creating products that spark joy while nurturing essential skills in children."
Search & Find Flashlight Magic is part of Skillmatics' growing portfolio of games and activities tailored to toddlers and preschoolers. With its vibrant design and simple, intuitive gameplay, it has quickly become a favorite among parents seeking screen-free entertainment that nurtures developmental milestones.
About Skillmatics
Skillmatics is a leading global education brand led by a team of educators, game and product designers who are dedicated to creating innovative and holistic ways for children to learn through play. They are deeply committed to their mission of developing educational products that bring joy to children and help them reach their full potential. With top-selling games such as Guess in 10, Train of Thought, Found It, and many more, Skillmatics is a rapidly growing consumer brand in the US and globally. Skillmatics is carried in thousands of retail locations and is trusted by hundreds of educational institutions.
For more information, please visit Skillmatics on Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.
Media Contact
Nicole Daley, Daley Public Relations, Inc, 1 4154088664, [email protected]
SOURCE Skillmatics
Share this article