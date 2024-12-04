Skillmatics Named a Winner in Parents Best Toy Awards 2024

"At Skillmatics, our mission is to make learning fun and accessible for all ages. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to creating products that spark joy while nurturing essential skills in children," says Dhvanil Sheth, founder and CEO of Skillmatics. Post this

The award-winning educational activity, Search & Find Flashlight Magic, is one of many top-selling write-and-wipe activity mats designed by educators and play experts at Skillmatics. Designed for children as young as two years old, Search & Find encourages cognitive development, improves observation skills, and fosters parent-child bonding through interactive play. Kids will be delighted and entertained for hours as they explore amazing themes – Animals, Princesses, Unicorns, and more – while searching for hidden objects and building their vocabulary.

"We're incredibly honored to have been chosen by Parents magazine for this recognition," says Dhvanil Sheth, founder and CEO of Skillmatics. "At Skillmatics, our mission is to make learning fun and accessible for all ages. This acknowledgment reaffirms our dedication to creating products that spark joy while nurturing essential skills in children."

Search & Find Flashlight Magic is part of Skillmatics' growing portfolio of games and activities tailored to toddlers and preschoolers. With its vibrant design and simple, intuitive gameplay, it has quickly become a favorite among parents seeking screen-free entertainment that nurtures developmental milestones.

About Skillmatics

Skillmatics is a leading global education brand led by a team of educators, game and product designers who are dedicated to creating innovative and holistic ways for children to learn through play. They are deeply committed to their mission of developing educational products that bring joy to children and help them reach their full potential. With top-selling games such as Guess in 10, Train of Thought, Found It, and many more, Skillmatics is a rapidly growing consumer brand in the US and globally. Skillmatics is carried in thousands of retail locations and is trusted by hundreds of educational institutions.

For more information, please visit Skillmatics on Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Media Contact

Nicole Daley, Daley Public Relations, Inc, 1 4154088664, [email protected]

SOURCE Skillmatics