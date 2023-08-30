Spinal Simplicity Announces New Real-World Fusion Study for It's Minuteman Device

"This announcement today reflects what we've known all along: The Minuteman device fuses," said CEO, Todd Moseley. Tweet this

The study reflects 43 patients representing 69 total treated levels who received a CT scan at a mean of 459 days post-procedure. Fusion was assessed by three independent radiologists showing 93% of the assessed levels were fused.

There were also no instances of device migration, mechanical failures, or device related reoperations. The analysis from the radiologists demonstrated that Minuteman provides clinically meaningful fusion rates with a low risk of spinous process fracture or other device related complications.

"Thank you to Dr. Gabriel Jasper,Dr. Matthew Skoblar,Dr. Doug Beall and Dr. Tom Hedmanfor their significant contribution to this work. The purpose of this study was to evaluate lumbar spinal fusion outcomes in real-world patients instrumented with the Minuteman device," said Adam Rogers, VP of Regulatory and Engineering. "We were able to show that patients receiving instrumented posterior arthrodesis of the lumbar spine using the Minuteman did indeed fuse at a rate comparable to other lumbar fusion constructs, and that the Minuteman performed very well mechanically with no intraoperative complications or device-related reoperations."

About Spinal Simplicity, LLC

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovation, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company has successfully been awarded 150+ patents with additional patent applications pending. For more information visit spinalsimplicity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Park Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 913-221-1944, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com, https://spinalsimplicity.com



Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 913-221-1944, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com/

SOURCE Spinal Simplicity