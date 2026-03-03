TechGrit Inc. Appoints Enterprise CIO Jonathan M. Gelhaus to Its Advisory Board

TechGrit's combination of deep enterprise experience and AI-first delivery is rare in the mid-market. They've been doing the hard work for over a decade: complex integrations, legacy modernization, regulatory-grade software. Post this

CEO and Founder, Jithendra (Jittu) Ganji, brings 25+ years of enterprise technology leadership across multiple Fortune 500 financial services, healthcare, and government organizations, where he led multi-year application modernization programs, complex multi-system integrations, and large-scale on-prem to cloud migrations. He built TechGrit from the ground up into a dual-continent operation that has earned multi-year client relationships through consistent execution on complex programs.

Executive Chairman, Hemant Elhence, provides strategic governance and growth leadership. Elhence is the Founder and former CEO of Synerzip, an Agile product engineering services company he scaled to 500+ professionals over 18 years before a successful PE-backed exit. His venture investment roles as GP at 3Lines Venture Capital and Venture Partner at Sentiero VC, combined with strategic foundations from McKinsey & Company, bring institutional-grade growth discipline to TechGrit's expansion.

Building on this foundation, TechGrit has strategically transformed into an AI-first product engineering partner, embedding AI-accelerated development to achieve 30% faster time-to-market, agentic AI to automate business processes and resolve operational inefficiencies, and data & AI engineering capabilities across its delivery model. The company engineers across major cloud platforms and enterprise technology stacks, delivering the full spectrum of enterprise software services from its dual-shore model: US-based project leadership from Dallas with scaled delivery from Hyderabad, India.

"Our AI-first transformation has real teeth because it's built on 12 years of delivering production-grade software in environments where regulatory compliance and operational reliability are non-negotiable. Jonathan brings not just the perspective of a sitting CIO, but decades of hands-on leadership across financial services, insurance, and large-scale technology modernization. That depth in regulated environments sharpens everything we deliver."

— Jithendra (Jittu) Ganji, CEO and Founder, TechGrit Inc.

Gelhaus brings a pragmatic, business-driven approach to aligning technology strategy with organizational growth, operational resilience, and regulatory excellence. Prior to Time Investment, he held senior technology leadership roles at Aqua Finance, where he drove the transformation of Loan Origination and Servicing systems, partnered with business leadership to streamline credit workflows, and modernized infrastructure to support scalable growth, stronger compliance controls, and improved customer experience.

As CIO at Time Investment, Gelhaus oversees enterprise IT operations, information security, infrastructure modernization, software platform development, and risk management. He has deep experience designing and governing cybersecurity programs, advancing cloud and SaaS adoption, and strengthening data protection practices, with a consistent focus on reliability, resiliency, and cost optimization. As a member of TechGrit's Advisory Board, his insight into governance, cybersecurity leadership, systems integration, and responsible innovation helps guide TechGrit and its clients in leveraging AI-first engineering and modern technologies while managing risk and regulatory complexity.

"TechGrit's combination of deep enterprise experience and AI-first delivery is rare in the mid-market. They've been doing the hard work for over a decade: complex integrations, legacy modernization, regulatory-grade software. Now they're accelerating it with AI in a way that's practical, not aspirational."

— Jonathan M. Gelhaus, CIO, Time Investment Company Inc.

"Companies that scale are the ones that invest in governance before they need to, not after. Jonathan's depth in cybersecurity governance and technology modernization directly strengthens our ability to serve clients in regulated industries."

— Hemant Elhence, Executive Chairman, TechGrit Inc.

About TechGrit Inc.

TechGrit is an AI-first product engineering partner headquartered in Dallas, Texas with a delivery center in Hyderabad, India. Founded in 2013, the company has delivered 500+ engagements for 70+ clients across regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government. TechGrit's AI-first delivery model, built on a proven foundation of enterprise software development, complex systems integration, and legacy modernization, achieves 30% faster time-to-market through AI-accelerated development, agentic AI for business process automation, and data & AI engineering.

About Time Investment Company Inc.

Time Investment is an indirect consumer sales finance lender that originates consumer loans primarily for home improvement (roofing, siding, windows, HVAC, etc.) and full house water conditioning systems. A family-operated entity since its founding in 1982, Time Investment excels in custom sales financing programs. Renowned for its consumer-centric approach, Time Investment has built an extensive network through its referral-based marketing, substantiating its ethos of "improving the quality of life through excellence in customer care."

