The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Appoints New Chief Executive Strategist and Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, today announced at NAMB National 2024 that Valerie Saunders, former NAMB President has been appointed Chief Executive Strategist and former NAMB board member Rocke Andrews has been appointed the organization's CFO.

Saunders will oversee the day to day operations of NAMB including its government relations program, all events including NAMB National, industry partner relationships along with the organization's public communications initiatives and membership relations.

Andrews will oversee NAMB's many financial initiatives along with its educational and certification programs.

"I am thrilled to announce both Rocke and Valerie's new positions within NAMB," said Jim Nabors, NAMB President. "Both of these industry veterans are incredibly talented professionals and have served NAMB for many years in various capacities. With these two now working with NAMB full time, NAMB is best positioned to grow its membership and increase the impact of its programs while continuing to be the voice of the mortgage marketplace for years to come."

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

