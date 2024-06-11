The Trade Group Adds Four VPs to Executive Leadership Team

"Consistency and tribal knowledge are vital. As we're going through the steps toward organizational change, we need to be laser-focused on career pathing, compensation, and profitability. I've been here before and look forward to working with colleagues to put a great path forward in place." Post this

Kyle Oliver, Vice President of Sales, is an astute and established sales leader with 20+ years of experience who is focused on growing revenue by building efficiencies and scalability through structure, processes, and collaboration while prioritizing employee work/life balance and growth.

Sierra Reed, Vice President of Marketing, is a strategic marketing veteran who embraces data-driven insights and customer-centric strategies to increase market share, foster stronger relationships, drive higher ROI, and solidify the company's reputation as a trade show and events industry leader.

George Street, Vice President of Sales Operations, a sales and business operations leader and respected mentor for over 15 years, focused on aligning sales strategies with evolving marketing trends and customer needs by utilizing advanced technology, data-driven insights and innovative sales processes.

Rob McCoy, Vice President of Retail and Environments, is a seasoned sales and business executive leading the company's initiative to expand its footprint in the retail and environment spaces, aligning with the company's core business offerings and reputation for making clients priority one.

The VPs' diverse backgrounds and decades of experience are two key reasons the company selected the four to help lead the company's next stage of growth. Kyle Oliver also believes these qualities, along with tribal knowledge company-wide, will be key to executing the company's goals over the long term.

As he explains, "Consistency and tribal knowledge are vital. As we're going through the steps toward organizational change, we need to be laser-focused on career pathing, compensation, and profitability. I've been here before and look forward to working with colleagues to put a great path forward in place."

Another quality these leaders share is a commitment to innovation. For one, Reed spearheaded and continues to evolve the company's successful account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives. Street is a fan of technology and is implementing advanced data analytics and processes to enhance decision-making capabilities and personalized solutions for clients. McCoy looks forward to pushing the envelope with innovative materials, color forecasting, technology, lighting, fixturing, retail activations, merchandising and fabrication solutions. And you'll find Oliver leading the charge of sales, efficiency, scalability and employee retention through new strategic initiatives.

Placing value on collaboration is another common non-negotiable the VPs share. According to Reed, "As VP of Marketing, I am excited to collaborate with our talented team to explore new avenues of growth, amplify our brand presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

In addition to expanding its executive leadership team, The Trade Group recently rolled out its new purpose, mission, vision and values statements:

Purpose (our why): We empower people to connect, engage and inspire

Mission (our how): Through limitless imagination and drive, we design, deliver, and celebrate victories with our clients

Vision (our what): To be the only event marketing company our clients will ever need

Values: Live Teamwork, Make It Better, Imagine, Make Our Clients Heroes, Own It and Celebrate

The Trade Group has long been known for its commitment to excellence in creative design, fabrication, event marketing solutions and client experience. Likewise, the company's new VPs share this commitment to excellence while embracing The Trade Group's values, culture, and high-performance standards.

"We strive to make our clients heroes by delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions that exceed their expectations. Our culture of continuous improvement and teamwork ensures that we are always looking for ways to make it better, fostering an environment where excellence is the s- tandard," Reed says.

