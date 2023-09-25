transcosmos holds a corporate event on a global scale in the metaverse

Offering the benefits of both real and the virtual world, transcosmos will assist companies and organizations across diverse industries, while driving its initiatives towards creating new ways of communication with the power of the metaverse. Tweet this

2. Overview of the 2023 Global Award in Korea in the metaverse

Simultaneous access from Japan , South Korea , China , Indonesia , Taiwan , Malaysia , the Philippines , Thailand , Vietnam and India

Members across 10 countries and regions accessed the metaverse simultaneously, and smoothly ran the meeting without any time lag between the metaverse hall and the real-world venue.

Used V-air, a web-based mataverse by Urth Inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Hiroki Tanaka ) for the platform.

Users can log in via their smartphones and PC browsers to the metaverse, no app installation required.

The metaverse space used for the event is normally open to the public. transcosmos deployed security measures during the event, putting login restrictions to prevent unauthorized access to make the event internal-only.

Deployed Tencent Cloud audio technology to address audio quality challenges due to simultaneous access and conversation across 10 countries and regions, and the difference in audio output between the metaverse and the real-world. With the technology, minimized the environmental noise and ensured audio quality for a large-scale event.

An MC hosted the event from the metaverse hall, and interacted with members in the real-world venue in South Korea . This real-virtual hybrid performance created a sense of unity between the two worlds.

A successful partnership with the technical management team at tbc Az Co., Ltd. , a company that plans and runs many hybrid events, enabled transcosmos to plan and manage image and sound transmission for this three venue, online-offline hybrid event, delivering an immersive experience to all participants at different venues.

3. Comments from employees joined the event

"An extremely wonderful try."

"As a company committed to pursuing Technology, trying something new is essential."

"It was good for remote employees who cannot normally participate in person could join the meeting."

Making the most of the metaverse space, a space free from location constraints, transcosmos will continue to explore and test new ways of work and communication combining the real and the metaverse world to enhance global interaction. By deepening understanding and accumulating knowledge internally, transcosmos will identify potential challenges, and ultimately deliver solutions and create new value.

4. Future plans

transcosmos not only connected the real venue in South Korea and the metaverse space, but also delivered high-quality audio and a sense of unity to participants. In addition, transcosmos promoted communication among employees through various sessions, and tested and verified different performances including fireworks at the award ceremony. Going forward, transcosmos will accelerate its efforts in developing simultaneous translation tools and multilanguage services, as well as a voting system and other tools for the metaverse space. Offering the benefits of both real and the virtual world, transcosmos will assist companies and organizations across diverse industries, while driving its initiatives towards creating new ways of communication with the power of the metaverse.

Contact us to find out more about business and communication powered by the metaverse (no translation available): https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/metaverse_contact

(About Urth inc.)

Company name: Urth inc.

Representative: Hiroki Tanaka

Address: Waseda University entrepreneurship Center, 1-22-3, Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku, Tokyo 169-0051 Japan

Business: IT and architectural services, etc.

URL (no translation available): https://u-rth.com/information/

(About tbc Az Co., Ltd.)

Company name: tbc Az Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tomoko Fujisawa

Address: 2-3-10, Honcho, Aoba-ku, Sendai city, Miyagi prefecture 980-0014 Japan

Business: A wide range of event and media related businesses including TV/Radio program production

URL (no translation available): https://www.tbc-az.co.jp/

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

