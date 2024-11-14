transcosmos wins 2024 [Golden Headset] Excellent Outsourcing Services of the Year Top 10

The Golden Headset Award is recognized as a leading performance indicator in the customer service center industry. Following the international evaluation standard CC-CMM (Capability Maturity Model)/DO-CMM, CCMW performed performance indicator analysis. Post this

As the internet and intelligence technologies continue to evolve, customer service centers are transforming into digital, intelligent and multifunctional contact centers, shifting from the traditional services via phones, emails, and online channels. Against this backdrop, transcosmos has developed "transCxLink," its proprietary platform built on the company's unique omnichannel contact centers. "transCxLink" not only creates a seamless process between companies, consumers, and customer service representatives by connecting all kinds of communication channels such as e-commerce platforms, social platforms, voice calls, and online chat, but also comes with abundant features including CRM, intelligent services, marketing systems, speech recognition, auto-reporting, and business insights. With all these features, "transCxLink" meets the needs of companies across all industries. In addition, with the power of large language models, "transCxLink" delivers auto-translation features, enabling businesses to provide multilingual AI-powered customer services without the need for bilingual customer service agents.

As business processes become increasingly complex and highly standardized in every industry, transcosmos enhances CX at every channel by transforming traditional contact centers into digital with the power of "transCxLink," thereby evolving the centers to ones that reduce costs, boost productivity, and expand sales, generating value for clients.

Invited to the conference, Joseph Wong, VP of Global Business Development, transcosmos delivered speech on the theme of "How Chinese companies can unlock global business opportunities with its digital economy," representing the company. In his speech, Joseph presented in-depth analysis on the rapid shift to intelligent services and solutions in the contact center and e-commerce industries, and encouraged Chinese local brands to aggressively develop international markets and find new routes for growth. Joseph also introduced transcosmos's success cases in its global services, giving inspiration to many of the audience.

As a digital transformation partner for clients, transcosmos will drive its efforts for enhancing services in the BPO industry with its innovative solutions and service systems.

■transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 24 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing, and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

