Veteran Team of Network Architects and Field Engineers Join Wifinium to Expand Wireless Connectivity Services for Hospitality Industry

Strategic Acquisition of Talent from Evolution Tech Solutions Accelerates Wifinium's Expansion Efforts
YORK, Pa., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wifinium, a provider of critical, commercial-grade connectivity solutions, has expanded its workforce with the team from Evolution Tech Solutions, a New York-based wireless network installation firm with a strong reputation in the hospitality market. The addition of Evolution Tech Solutions' specialized team of network architects and field service engineers (FSEs) will allow Wifinium to provide an even more streamlined and comprehensive experience for its clients.
As part of the Evolution Tech Solutions team joining Wifinium, Principal and Founder Krisendat Lakhnath will assume the position of Senior Manager of Network Architecture at Wifinium. Kris has more than 15 years of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering complex wireless network solutions to enterprises.
"Essential to enabling productivity, collaboration, and growth, a superior wireless experience is paramount for our clients," explained John Dolmetsch, CEO of Wifinium. "Recognizing this critical need and championing our commitment to innovation, we are thrilled to add Kris and his expert team of network architects and FSEs. Their expertise in solving complex connectivity challenges combined with their knowledge of emerging technologies, such as WiFi 6E and 7, perfectly aligns with our strategic growth objectives. We look forward to delivering next-generation wireless solutions to even more clients by welcoming this impressive team to the Wifinium family."
Wifinium will leverage the team's specialized skills to expand its network design, installation, and monitoring services, with a focus on providing white-glove technical solutions for clients requiring sophisticated wireless infrastructure. The team will fully integrate into Wifinium, utilizing the company's robust network operations center and comprehensive support infrastructure to accelerate service delivery and innovation.
This incoming group brings deep technical know-how and hands-on field experience to help Wifinium clients enjoy flawless connectivity throughout their facilities. Flawless connectivity is vital for hospitality, as guests expect seamless online experiences for communication, entertainment, and even critical work.
"The team and I are very excited to join Wifinium," said Kris Lakhnath. "We've made our name over the years by tackling complex WiFi challenges, especially in the hospitality segment, and this move allows us to amplify that expertise. By joining the renowned Wifinium operation, we can concentrate fully on what we love to do most: building advanced wireless networks."
About Wifinium
Wifinium provides critical, commercial-grade connectivity to private companies and essential large-scale public operations. Focused on solving the complex connectivity needs of clients, Wifinium is committed to providing accessible and reliable wireless solutions. With extensive domain experience in executing its mission on a large scale, Wifinium confidently delivers critical connectivity solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients. For more information, visit www.wifinium.com.
Media Contact
Mark Tordik, Wifinium, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], www.wifinium.com
SOURCE Wifinium
Share this article