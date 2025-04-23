Veteran Team of Network Architects and Field Engineers Join Wifinium to Expand Wireless Connectivity Services for Hospitality Industry

"Essential to enabling productivity, collaboration, and growth, a superior wireless experience is paramount for our clients," explained John Dolmetsch, CEO of Wifinium. "Recognizing this need and championing our commitment to innovation, we are thrilled to welcome Kris and his team to Wifinium." Post this

"Essential to enabling productivity, collaboration, and growth, a superior wireless experience is paramount for our clients," explained John Dolmetsch, CEO of Wifinium. "Recognizing this critical need and championing our commitment to innovation, we are thrilled to add Kris and his expert team of network architects and FSEs. Their expertise in solving complex connectivity challenges combined with their knowledge of emerging technologies, such as WiFi 6E and 7, perfectly aligns with our strategic growth objectives. We look forward to delivering next-generation wireless solutions to even more clients by welcoming this impressive team to the Wifinium family."

Wifinium will leverage the team's specialized skills to expand its network design, installation, and monitoring services, with a focus on providing white-glove technical solutions for clients requiring sophisticated wireless infrastructure. The team will fully integrate into Wifinium, utilizing the company's robust network operations center and comprehensive support infrastructure to accelerate service delivery and innovation.

This incoming group brings deep technical know-how and hands-on field experience to help Wifinium clients enjoy flawless connectivity throughout their facilities. Flawless connectivity is vital for hospitality, as guests expect seamless online experiences for communication, entertainment, and even critical work.

"The team and I are very excited to join Wifinium," said Kris Lakhnath. "We've made our name over the years by tackling complex WiFi challenges, especially in the hospitality segment, and this move allows us to amplify that expertise. By joining the renowned Wifinium operation, we can concentrate fully on what we love to do most: building advanced wireless networks."

Wifinium provides critical, commercial-grade connectivity to private companies and essential large-scale public operations. Focused on solving the complex connectivity needs of clients, Wifinium is committed to providing accessible and reliable wireless solutions. With extensive domain experience in executing its mission on a large scale, Wifinium confidently delivers critical connectivity solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients. For more information, visit www.wifinium.com.

