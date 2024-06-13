VideaHealth and vVARDIS Team Up, Elevating Preventative Dental Care for Millions

"Together, our technologies will enable dental clinicians to deliver care at a level that was just not possible in the past, to millions of patients across the country." Florian Hillen, CEO, VideaHealth Post this

Leading dental service organizations (DSOs) and independent practices across the country have standardized on VideaHealth's dental AI, with more than 30,000 clinicians leveraging the company's dental AI every day, for millions of patients. vVARDIS technology has been peer-reviewed in more than 230 publications and is the product of choice for thousands of practices, with a current 20% month over month increase in sales. In the last four months alone over 100,000 teeth have been treated in the US with Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus. Dental professionals who use VideaAI or Henry Schein One's Dentrix Detect AI powered by VideaHealth to support their clinical diagnosis, followed by Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus non-invasive enamel remineralizing technology, may help to effectively treat "watch areas" before greater disease progression occurs.

Florian Hillen, CEO of VideaHealth said, "Detection is critically important, as we know firsthand, and so is early treatment. We are fortunate to have such a unique partnership with Henry Schein, the world's largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. Adding vVARDIS, who is also uniquely partnered with Henry Schein, to our partner ecosystem is very exciting."

"Thousands of dental practices and those supported by the most innovative DSOs in the country use Henry Schein One's Dentrix Detect AI and VideaAI every day." Hillen continued. "We are pleased to be working side-by-side with vVARDIS to bring improved preventative care to practices across the country and have a transformative impact on patient care right now. Together, our technologies will enable dental clinicians to deliver care at a level that was just not possible in the past, to millions of patients across the country."

About vVARDIS

vVARDIS, a Swiss Med-Tech company offering dental products with its groundbreaking and non-invasive proprietary technology was founded by Swiss dentists, sisters, and CEO's, Dr. Haley and Dr. Goly Abivardi. Renowned as innovators and entrepreneurs, Dr. Haley and Dr. Goly Abivardi have received several awards for their leading-edge approach to enhancing the patient experience.

vVARDIS' mission is to give everyone access to the next generation of preventive dentistry, through its groundbreaking technology, with the purpose of improving oral health, the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS science is backed by 25 years of scientific research and more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, with more than ten years of successfully treated patients. For more information visit https://www.vvardis.com/.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is the leading dental AI company, offering dental providers the most comprehensive suite of dental AI technology that addresses virtually every dental disease state. Practices of all sizes are using VideaHealth to drive better clinical outcomes, ranging from the nation's largest DSO, Heartland Dental, to forward-facing independent practices.

Through a partnership with Henry Schein One, one of the country's most respected technology companies, VideaHealth is also bringing the co-branded Dentrix Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend AI powered by VideaHealth to the tens of thousands of offices using the company's practice management software.

Headquartered in Boston, VideaHealth is backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai

Media Contact

