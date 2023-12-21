Vinitaly International Academy welcomes top consortiums and associations supporting Masterclasses for the Italian Wine Ambassador Certification Course

In today's landscape, education plays a pivotal role in the promotion and communication of a region. Specifically, for treasures like (...) the entirety of Italian wine, the demand for highly specialized and qualified professionals is paramount, particularly on the global stage. Post this

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, said: "The role of the Italian Wine Ambassador is to promote Italian wine on an international stage, so these producer-led masterclasses are invaluable, giving candidates the kind of detailed and in-depth knowledge and understanding they need to fulfill their role." She continued: "The opportunity to hear directly from producers themselves about the challenges and opportunities currently facing the Italian wine sector is what distinguishes the Italian Wine Ambassador program from other comparable courses."

Novella Pastorelli, President of the Consorzio di Tutela Primitivo di Manduria Doc commented, "The decision to support the Vinitaly International Academy reaffirms the international character of our denomination. This collaboration aligns with the strategy outlined by our Board of Directors to provide support to companies, offering them new tools for promotion and marketing. The goal is to address the complex challenges of the current landscape, taking into account developments in markets and consumer behavior."

Fabrizio Bindocci, President of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino said: "The Consortium's decision to continue supporting the Vinitaly International Academy underscores the growing strategic importance of education, both within individual companies and at the consortium level. However, its significance extends beyond these realms. In today's landscape, education plays a pivotal role in the promotion and communication of a region. Specifically, for treasures like Brunello and the entirety of Italian wine, the demand for highly specialized and qualified professionals is paramount, particularly on the global stage. Only through such expertise can we optimally promote our products, especially in foreign markets. It allows us not only to convey the intrinsic value of our terroir but also to provide invaluable support to our enterprises."

Diego Tomasi, Director of the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG stated: "Heartfelt thanks to the Vinitaly International Academy for allowing the Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG to promote the distinctive characteristics of its wine through the VIA course. Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco comes from the close interaction between the Glera grape and the local climates and soils, where viticultural techniques have been able to enhance the innate vocation of the region for this grape variety. During our masterclass, VIA students will taste several Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG wines from different soils and microclimates, experiencing their unique aromas and flavors. The students will discover the organoleptic uniqueness of each wine, which is the result of the interaction between grape variety and specific areas within the denomination. This masterclass will be a chance for them to learn – through wine – about a unique territory and its Italian excellence."

List of participating Consortiums and Associations confirmed as of today:

1. Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

2. Consorzio di Tutela Primitivo di Manduria DOC

3. Consorzio di Tutela Vini DOC Sicilia

4. Italian Signature Wines Academy

5. Istituto Marchigiano di Tutela Vini

6. Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco

7. Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 346 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.

