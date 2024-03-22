SAASTEPS® Announces Expansion Strategy for 2024, Including Patents, AI, and more

"We're excited to further differentiate ourselves with these additions, which is a core consideration for investors, and signals to the world and our competitors that SAASTEPS® is a pioneer in the SaaS industry." - SAASTEPS® Chief Revenue Officer and former HP exec Kevin Leighton Post this

SAASTEPS® has been operating under the radar for over a decade and is poised for the next step in their technological evolution. Part of their expansion plan includes more patents in the revenue management space, strategic acquisitions, AI, and round A investments. "We plan to fill any gaps in our offerings by acquiring complementary solutions and incorporating AI models. We're excited to further differentiate ourselves with these additions, which is a core consideration for investors, and signals to the world and our competitors that SAASTEPS® is a pioneer in the SaaS industry," said SAASTEPS® Chief Revenue Officer and former HP exec Kevin Leighton.

Accessibility is also at the forefront of the company's product expansion plan, guided in part by their close partnership with the Blind Institute of Technology (BIT). The company is currently working with BIT to get their software Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) certified. "Our SAASTEPS® partnership is dedicated to fostering inclusion and accessibility within the corporate world. Working with SAASTEPS® allows us to leverage the accessible infrastructure of the Salesforce platform to ensure that members of the visually impaired community have equal opportunities to thrive independently. I'm excited for us to collectively break down barriers and build a future where inclusion is a reality," said, Kristy Schenderlein, Director of Operations at BIT. "Having a visually impaired implementation partner showcases just how easy our solution is to implement," said SAASTEPS® Chief of Design and Co-Founder Rachel Beck. "We're honored to have BIT as our first Professionally Blind Certified Salesforce and SAASTEPS® Systems Implementation Partner. We want to empower visually impaired individuals everywhere and demonstrate that anything is possible with the right support."

Though a single data model may be new to the industry, the company has already witnessed its effectiveness first-hand by helping customers achieve profound levels of ROI. "We had the honor of guiding one of our customers from bootstrap to an A round north of $1 billion – one of our most memorable success stories. Streamlining their revenue processes to run data flawlessly drastically reduced the cost of doing business, resulting in a human capital efficiency ratio of over $500,000 a person," said Ted Stann, Chief Financial Officer of SAASTEPS®. The company looks forward to repeating this success on a much larger scale as their expansion strategy continues to take shape throughout the year.

SAASTEPS® is passionately committed to empowering businesses around the world to manage the challenges of the new age of revenue. Their innovative and patent pending SAASRAM™ suite combines seven powerful tools into a single platform, enabling businesses to manage everything from B2B E-Commerce and Payment Processing to SAASCPQ, Subscription Management, Billing Management, Invoice Management, and Renewals Management. This solution extends the capabilities of any CRM system and equips businesses with actionable and centralized insights about their customers, allowing them to maximize their conversions, unlock new opportunities, and identify upsell opportunities for unparalleled growth. Follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news, or schedule a free demo to explore how SAASRAM™ can help accelerate your business's revenue.

